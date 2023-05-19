National City removes final “No Cruising Zone” sign





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – The United Lowrider Coalition celebrated the removal of a decades-old ban on cruising in National City with the final “No Cruising Zone” sign being taken down. This was yet another historic day for the Lowrider community.

Friday, the United Lowrider Coalition hosted a celebration picnic in Kimball Park in National City immediately after the cruise up and down Highland Avenue with the elected officials.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was in National City with members of the United Lowrider Coalition as they prepared for the celebration, and it seemed like Lenderman got the party started early.

First of many events in National City celebrating the lifting of the ban on lowrider cruising, pic.twitter.com/45AvPPxWry — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) May 19, 2023