National City ‘Teacher of the Year’ charged with 6 counts of sexual misconduct with a child





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jacqueline Ma, an elementary school teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary, was charged with six felony counts of sexual misconduct with a child under 14. She has been working in the National City School District for nearly a decade.

Ma was one of five recipients of a Teacher of the Year award in San Diego County in 2022.

She was arrested at around 3:08 p.m. on Tuesday, and her arraignment is set for Thursday, March 9.