National City to distribute masks and hold vaccination event for young people

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – National City is continuing its vaccination efforts by distributing 46,000 masks to schools throughout National City, made possible by a donation from Last Mile.

Mayor of National City Alejandra Sotelo-Solis herself joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the new vaccination efforts.

The City will also be encouraging students that have not been vaccinated (and are eligible) to come out to the Samahan Health Center located at 281 Highland Ave. on Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Plus, they will also be giving out gifts such as Amazon gift cards, face masks, hand sanitizer, and even some National City swag!

Visit www.operationsamahan.org/en to learn more.