National City to require facial coverings in public

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Starting Wednesday, everyone who goes out in public in National City is required to wear a face covering.

The City Council unanimously passed an emergency order Tuesday mandating the practice amid the COVID-19 pandemic; making National City the first city to do so in San Diego County.

Riverside County was the first in California to make face coverings mandatory earlier this month.

In the wake of a weekend with relatively few new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported San Diego County health officials announced an increase of 109 confirmed cases and 15 deaths Tuesday raising the totals to 2434 cases and 87 fatalities.

That marked the deadliest day since the pandemic began and the most new cases in nearly two weeks.