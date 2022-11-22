National City unveils new murals honoring civil rights leaders





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National City unveiled a set of murals that have been in the works for weeks which honor the legacies, work, and efforts of trailblazing civil rights leaders.

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis and other local leaders came together for the unveiling at the South Bay Health Center on the morning of Nov. 22. The unveiling commemorates roughly 70 years since the start of the the Civil Rights Movement in the United States.

The murals feature civil rights leaders Dolores Huerta, Cesar Chavez, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Larry Itliong.