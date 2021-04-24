National City’s 100 day COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 100 day COVID-19 vaccination campaign is proving very positive for the community of National City and ultimately the South Bay.

National City will host the region’s first and sole vaccination effort for eligible Sweetwater Red Devil students (16+older) on Thursday, April 29th at the Sweetwater High School campus.

This effort is in partnership with Sweetwater Union High School District, Sweetwater staff, Mayor’s office and the National City Fire Department.

All Red Devil parents were emailed the details along with the consent form and must email back by Monday, April 26th by 5pm in order to hold their student’s spot.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis joined Good Evening San Diego and said, “Many of our young people are eager to be part of the solution to reach herd immunity. We know for our National City youth and their parents it is about safe, convenient and creative ways to access the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Being on campus, with their fellow Red Devils and staff cheering them on will be a great way to keep the enthusiasm, especially those wanting to return to campus to celebrate their last few weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.”