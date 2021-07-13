National City’s 100-Vaccination Day Campaign comes to an end





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Back in April, the National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis launched a 100-day COVID-19 vaccination campaign in her city with the goal of encouraging as many residents to get vaccinated as possible.

She even took part in the campaign herself by signing up for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial.

National City was the County’s first to vaccinate those 16 and older, hosted a door-to-door campaign, distributed PPE for thousands of students, and got 32,982 residents vaccinated.

National City Mayor Sotelo-Solis herself joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the success of her vaccination campaign.