National City’s United Lowrider Coalition heads to Sacramento to support cruising bill





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new bill was introduced in Sacramento that would prohibit local governments from outlawing or enforcing bans on cruising.

This comes after several arguments from cruising communities argued that anti-cruising enforcement prevents important cultural expression and tradition.

KUSI’s Jovita Arellano of the United Lowrider Coalition joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the importance of cruising in San Diego communities.