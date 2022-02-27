National Day of Unplugging to take place for 24 hours March 4-5





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Speaking of La Mesa, the La Mesa mayor’s office and La Mesa Arts Academy ASB will be hosting and participating in a National Day of Unplugging from March 4-5.

La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss more about the national day.

Mayor A. will be encouraging all students, teachers, and parents to take a 24-hour-break from screens, devices, and social media.

Children and youth use 4-5 times the amount of technology recommended for their age.

Too much technology has harmful effects on not only children, but adults, too.