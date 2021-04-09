National Empanada Day at Empanada Kitchen in North Park

National Empanada Day is April 8th. Empanadas are little, hand sized pies that are filled with a variety of flavors, typically meats. They were started in Spain and Portugal as early as 1520. Empanadas have been adapted by many cultures including those in South America.

Empanada Kitchen was opened by Matias Regali back in 2018 downtown after a year of success in San Diego farmers markets. In 2019 Regali opened his second location in North Park and is grateful to have made it through such a tough past year. He is from Argentina and learned how to make empanadas from his mother and grandmother.

It’s a tough assignment but someone has to talk about National Empanada Day! They are from Spain but Matias brings his own flair of Argentina empanadas @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/OtSm8m56V3 — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) April 8, 2021