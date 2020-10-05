National Fallen Firefighters Foundation on National Fire Prevention Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Chief Ron Siarnicki, as well as a victim of the historic Station nightclub fire in Rhode Island that killed 100 people, Rob Feeney, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss National Fire Prevention Month.

“Smoke alarms and “Close the Door” are two of the most important things you’ll be hearing about during National Fire Prevention Week and Month,” according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.