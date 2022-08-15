National Guard deployed in TJ following weekend of violence and street fires





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saturday, Aug. 13 the National Guard was deployed to patrol the streets of TJ following a string of violence that Mexican officials say is being caused by organized crime and drug cartels.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez has been following the ongoing crisis, which began farther south in Central Mexico. Over the weekend, dozens of cars were lit on fire and some were used to block streets. Fires have been reported in Mexicali, Tecate, Ensenada, and Rosarito Beach. No deaths have been reported in relation to the chaos.

Following the shelter in place order for American federal workers stationed in Mexico on Friday, the U.S. issued a travel advisory for citizens who wish to travel south of the border.

Immigration attorney Esther Valdes Clayton met with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to stipulate how the violence will evolve in the coming days and weeks.

The interview can be found below.