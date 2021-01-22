National Guardsmen forced to sleep in parking garage on first day under Biden
WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – Thousands of National Guardsmen are finally back in the U.S. Capitol building after being forced to move to a parking garage.
US Capitol Police told the troops that they could no longer use space within the US Capitol complex as a rest area after they were called to defend the area for Joe Biden’s inauguration.
The group of around 5,000 National Guardsmen were forced to rest in a nearby parking garage without internet reception, with just one electrical outlet, and one bathroom. The temperatures in D.C. were in the low 40s by nightfall.
This act comes on the first day under President Joe Biden.
Politico reported that the troops felt “incredibly betrayed.”
Top lawmakers from both parties were outraged at the decision to place the troops in the garage, Governor DeSantis and Abbott both called for the troops to come back to their respective states.
North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn visited the troops after he heard about their terrible mistreatment, and brought them pizza.
The National Guard troops have since moved back into the US Capitol building.