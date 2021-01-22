National Guardsmen forced to sleep in parking garage on first day under Biden

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – Thousands of National Guardsmen are finally back in the U.S. Capitol building after being forced to move to a parking garage.

US Capitol Police told the troops that they could no longer use space within the US Capitol complex as a rest area after they were called to defend the area for Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The group of around 5,000 National Guardsmen were forced to rest in a nearby parking garage without internet reception, with just one electrical outlet, and one bathroom. The temperatures in D.C. were in the low 40s by nightfall.

This act comes on the first day under President Joe Biden.

Politico reported that the troops felt “incredibly betrayed.”

Top lawmakers from both parties were outraged at the decision to place the troops in the garage, Governor DeSantis and Abbott both called for the troops to come back to their respective states.

Last night, I ordered our Adjutant General to bring Florida National Guard soldiers home from the National Capital Region. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 22, 2021

I have instructed General Norris to order the return of the Texas National Guard to our state. @TexasGuard — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 22, 2021

North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn visited the troops after he heard about their terrible mistreatment, and brought them pizza.

I just visited the solders who have been abandoned & insulted by our leaders. I brought them pizza and told them that they can sleep in my office. No soldier will ever, ever sleep on a garage floor in the US Capitol while I work in Congress Our Troops deserve better. pic.twitter.com/4attFqhRRJ — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 22, 2021

The National Guard troops have since moved back into the US Capitol building.