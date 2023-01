National meeting of mayors discuss migrant crisis behind closed doors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Conference of Mayors held its winter meeting on Jan. 18.

During the closed session, mayors from across the nation discussed the recent influx of migrants in the meeting titled “Responding to Influx of Migrants”.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details of this meeting.