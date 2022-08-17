National Nonprofit Day: Wednesday, Aug. 17

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday, Aug. 17 is National Nonprofit Day.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited with nonprofits around San Diego to encourage community participation in the national holiday.

The ABC Youth Foundation was founded by boxing legend Archie Moore and it committed to helping inner-city youth “to face life’s challenges without cowardice but with courage and dignity”. Archie believed boxing could be a tool to combat the rigors of life because the fundamentals of boxing provide discipline, confidence, and lessons about character.

If you want to support ABC Youth, visit their website.