National Police Week, San Diego still suffering officer shortages





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, May 15 marks the beginning of National Police Week.

Cities across the nation take this week to honor, in various ways, the officers that keep their communities safe.

San Diego is still facing a hefty shortage of officers and detectives. SDPA President Jared Wilson joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss this shortage and how it is impacting San Diegans.