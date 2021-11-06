National Psoriasis Foundation to hold first in-person walk in 2 years





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National Psoriasis Foundation will hold its first in-person walk in two years.

The walk is a family friendly 5K walk dedicated to finding a cure for psoriatic disease.

Psoriasis is a chronic immune-mediated disease that affects more than 8 million people in the U.S.

The walk will take place on Nov. 7 at Mission Bay Park at 3501 Crown Point Drive.

The check in starts at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m.