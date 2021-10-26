National School Board Association apologizes for letter comparing parents to terrorists

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National School Boards Association has written a letter of apology to the organization “Let Them Breathe” after a previous letter was written to President Biden calling parents in opposition to mask and vaccine mandates “domestic terrorists,” and asking the FBI to validate their language.

Founder of Let Them Breathe, Sharon McKeeman, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss her reaction to the initial letter and the apology.

McKeeman described feeling grateful for the apology, and explained that many of the parents are just concerned mothers and fathers worried about their children.