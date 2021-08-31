National Security Expert Ron Bee comments on Americans trapped in Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Foreign Relations and National Security Expert Ron Bee said diplomacy is necessary to get Americans out of Afghanistan.

Bee spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Tuesday, saying in order to get U.S. citizens out of the war-torn country, the State Department would need to provide incentive programs for the Taliban.

According to the expert, the easiest way to deal with the Taliban is going to be through an economic basis.

He went on to add, “it ain’t over till it’s over, and it ain’t over.”

RELATED STORIES: Why Afghanistan will continue to be a threat to the American people