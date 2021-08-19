National Security Expert Ron Bee gives update on Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chaos in the Middle East is continuing to follow the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul.

In his first statement since fleeing the country, the former president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, came out Wednesday claiming he did so to avoid being lynched by the Taliban.

But Ghani has vowed he will go back.

Foreign Relations and National Security Expert, Ron Bee, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the situation continuing to unfold in the Middle East.