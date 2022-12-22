National Signing Day dreams come true for prep football stars across county

Silver Pigskin winner Robinson's Georgia signing leads dozens of football commits

Inside the gym at Lincoln, surprise met supreme as the Hornets made their college commitments known.

Everyone knew 2022 Silver Pigskin winner Roderick Robinson II was headed to Georgia, but what of his fellow finalist and PPR Defensive Player of the Year Josiah Cox?

Talks with San Diego State, Fresno State and others went down, but on National Signing Day it was “forks up” for the high caliber safety, choosing Arizona State.

“This is a big time opportunity,” Cox said. “SDSU pushed a lot for me….[but] I went out to [Tempe]…I get to try something new.”

and officially @GeorgiaFootball ✅ Pretty sweet for @rodrob204 @THEHIVEFB pic.twitter.com/zOjesKiSNq — Prep Pigskin Report (@KUSIPPR) December 22, 2022

At Mater Dei, pairings led the way. Quarterback Dom Nankil will get to hand off to running back Nico Mosley at USD, while Tre Edwards and Jerry McClure will be up the road at UCLA.

“We’ve been best friends since middle school,” Edwards said. “Just having a guy like [Jerry] up there with me is real special.”

Other committed players include:

Cathedral Marcus Ratcliffe SDSU Jack Janikowski Wazzu Victory Johnson Colorado Lincoln Rod Robinson Georgia DJ Peevy USC Josiah Cox ASU Chris Fewell SDSU Chris White Yale Charlie Hines Brown Mater Dei Tre Edwards UCLA Jerry McClure UCLA Jaylen Hall Montana Dom Nankil USD Nico Mosley USD Surahz Buncom Kansas Chris Snyder Cal Poly Paulo Aranalde Borregos Madison Jonah Rodriguez SDSU Bonita Vista Dante Scott Colorado State Scripps Ranch Jax Leatherwood Nevada Carlsbad Zack Marshall Michigan Poway Conner Rath Southern Utah St. Augustine Misael Sandoval Vanderbilt RBV Connor Underhill Adams Classical Academy Life Pollard Adams University City Cayden Dawson Boise State