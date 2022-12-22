National Signing Day dreams come true for prep football stars across county
Silver Pigskin winner Robinson's Georgia signing leads dozens of football commits
Inside the gym at Lincoln, surprise met supreme as the Hornets made their college commitments known.
Everyone knew 2022 Silver Pigskin winner Roderick Robinson II was headed to Georgia, but what of his fellow finalist and PPR Defensive Player of the Year Josiah Cox?
Talks with San Diego State, Fresno State and others went down, but on National Signing Day it was “forks up” for the high caliber safety, choosing Arizona State.
“This is a big time opportunity,” Cox said. “SDSU pushed a lot for me….[but] I went out to [Tempe]…I get to try something new.”
At Mater Dei, pairings led the way. Quarterback Dom Nankil will get to hand off to running back Nico Mosley at USD, while Tre Edwards and Jerry McClure will be up the road at UCLA.
“We’ve been best friends since middle school,” Edwards said. “Just having a guy like [Jerry] up there with me is real special.”
Other committed players include:
|Cathedral
|Marcus Ratcliffe
|SDSU
|Jack Janikowski
|Wazzu
|Victory Johnson
|Colorado
|Lincoln
|Rod Robinson
|Georgia
|DJ Peevy
|USC
|Josiah Cox
|ASU
|Chris Fewell
|SDSU
|Chris White
|Yale
|Charlie Hines
|Brown
|Mater Dei
|Tre Edwards
|UCLA
|Jerry McClure
|UCLA
|Jaylen Hall
|Montana
|Dom Nankil
|USD
|Nico Mosley
|USD
|Surahz Buncom
|Kansas
|Chris Snyder
|Cal Poly
|Paulo Aranalde
|Borregos
|Madison
|Jonah Rodriguez
|SDSU
|Bonita Vista
|Dante Scott
|Colorado State
|Scripps Ranch
|Jax Leatherwood
|Nevada
|Carlsbad
|Zack Marshall
|Michigan
|Poway
|Conner Rath
|Southern Utah
|St. Augustine
|Misael Sandoval
|Vanderbilt
|RBV
|Connor Underhill
|Adams
|Classical Academy
|Life Pollard
|Adams
|University City
|Cayden Dawson
|Boise State