National Signing Day dreams come true for prep football stars across county

Silver Pigskin winner Robinson's Georgia signing leads dozens of football commits
Inside the gym at Lincoln, surprise met supreme as the Hornets made their college commitments known.

Everyone knew 2022 Silver Pigskin winner Roderick Robinson II was headed to Georgia, but what of his fellow finalist and PPR Defensive Player of the Year Josiah Cox?

Talks with San Diego State, Fresno State and others went down, but on National Signing Day it was “forks up” for the high caliber safety, choosing Arizona State.

“This is a big time opportunity,” Cox said. “SDSU pushed a lot for me….[but] I went out to [Tempe]…I get to try something new.”

At Mater Dei, pairings led the way. Quarterback Dom Nankil will get to hand off to running back Nico Mosley at USD, while Tre Edwards and Jerry McClure will be up the road at UCLA.

“We’ve been best friends since middle school,” Edwards said. “Just having a guy like [Jerry] up there with me is real special.”

Other committed players include:

Cathedral Marcus Ratcliffe SDSU
Jack Janikowski Wazzu
Victory Johnson Colorado
Lincoln Rod Robinson Georgia
DJ Peevy USC
Josiah Cox ASU
Chris Fewell SDSU
Chris White Yale
Charlie Hines Brown
Mater Dei Tre Edwards UCLA
Jerry McClure UCLA
Jaylen Hall Montana
Dom Nankil USD
Nico Mosley USD
Surahz Buncom Kansas
Chris Snyder Cal Poly
Paulo Aranalde Borregos
Madison Jonah Rodriguez SDSU
Bonita Vista Dante Scott Colorado State
Scripps Ranch Jax Leatherwood Nevada
Carlsbad Zack Marshall Michigan
Poway Conner Rath Southern Utah
St. Augustine Misael Sandoval Vanderbilt
RBV Connor Underhill Adams
Classical Academy Life Pollard Adams
University City Cayden Dawson Boise State

