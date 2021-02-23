National University launches new virtual reality pilot to safely train aspiring nurses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National University just announced a new virtual reality training initiative that is providing nursing students with hands-on clinical experiences in a simulated environment.

This allows students to practice skills needed on the job without compromising the health and safety of patients or students during COVID-19.

Dr. Gloria McNeal, National University Assoc. VP for Community Affairs in Health joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the simulation training program, the motivation for it, and its merits.

Nursing Student, Cameron Rhodes, also shared his experience in training program.