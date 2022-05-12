National University to hold 2022 Commencement Ceremony honoring 50th anniversary





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National University is celebrating the Class of 2022.

Commencement celebrates the resilience of adult learners and military personnel as they have worked through the pandemic and many other challenges to earn their degrees. Boston and New York Marathon winner Meb Keflezighi – who competed for the United States in four separate Olympics – will deliver the keynote address.

U.C. San Diego Chancellor Dr. Pradeep K. Khosla and Long Island University President Dr. Kimberly R. Cline will receive honorary doctorates.

The ceremony will take place Thursday at Petco Park at 2 p.m., with approximately 2,300 students receiving degrees (out of a total class of 5,000 graduates) and another 17,000 family and friends cheering them on from the stands.

Interim President of National University, Randy Frisch, and student Ali White, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to preview this year’s commencement celebration.