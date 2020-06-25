National VP of the Fraternal Order of Police stresses the importance of supporting law enforcment





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to grow in size, their policy proposal to “defund the police” seems to get more and more support.

Critics of the BLM protests believe the movement has been hijacked by extremists using the momentum to push their ideological ideas, like defunding the police. But as the protests continue, changes have been implement to police departments across the country, even right here in San Diego.

Among the changes in San Diego is a new de-escalation policy that requires officers to use disengagement techniques when safe and reasonable.

The second policy includes an officer’s responsibility to intervene if another officer doesn’t follow protocol. It also mandates the officer report the incident to a supervisor.

These new policies join other changes being made in the department and are a direct result of the largely peaceful protests that have occurred in San Diego County. Plus, earlier this month, SDPD announced they would ban all choke holds and strangle holds. In addition, they have restricted shooting at moving vehicles, and they require an officer to give a warning before discharging a weapon.

But San Diego isn’t the only place implementing police reform policies, similar reforms, some more aggressive, are happening across the United States.

As the anti-police narrative grows without condemnation from Democrat leaders, police officers in some cities are retiring early, or walking off the job because the anti-police sentiment from the community is too much to handle.

National Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police, Joe Gamaldi, discussed the importance of supporting law enforcement on Good Morning San Diego.

Gamaldi used the City of Seattle as an example that hardworking, law-abiding citizens “want more police in their neighborhoods, not less.” He explained, “I think the irony of it all is you have the Mayor of Seattle, who allowed entire city blocks to be taken over, and now they want those city blocks taken back. Who are they sending in? The very police officers that they want to defund and dismantle. So now they’re going to call these officers in to clean up the mess and then they’re going to have those officers on camera while these terrorists and looters attack them. And then they’re going to hold the officers responsible if they have to use force. It’s completely ridiculous.”

About Joe Gamaldi:

FOP National Vice President Joe Gamaldi was born and raised on Long Island, NY. Following high school he attended the University of Hartford, where he earned a degree in Criminal Justice, with minors in Political Science and Sociology. After graduation, Officer Gamaldi was hired by the NYPD in 2005 where he worked as an officer for approximately three years. He then transferred to the Houston Police Department in 2008 and graduated from Class #197. Shortly after graduation from the academy, he completed his Master’s Degree from Long Island University in Homeland Security Management. Officer Gamaldi then went on to serve as a Board Member of the Houston Police Officers’ Union (HPOU) before being elected the Second Vice President, serving in that capacity for five years before being elected President of the Houston Police Officers’ Union. Officer Gamaldi was elected National Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police in August of 2019 in New Orleans. Within FOP Lodge 110 Officer Gamaldi is the chair of the Labor Relations Committee and the Ways and Means Committee. He has served on the bargaining team for several contract negotiations and served as lead negotiator for the most recent negotiations. He also coordinates the Safe Ride Home program, founded the Houston Officers Peer Assistance (HOPA)—a stand-alone non-profit dedicated to providing per assistance to police officers, assisted in the creation of the HPOU mobile app and assists in running the social media platforms for the Lodge.

