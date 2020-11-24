National Wreaths Across America looks for donations and volunteers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

This year, volunteers for Wreaths Across America will lay wreaths to Remember our fallen US veterans at over 2,400 locations worldwide.

San Diego County has 8 locations participating. Ft Rosecrans National Cemetery, Miramar National Cemetery, Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery, Oakhill Memorial in Escondido, Valley Center Cemetery, Glen Abbey Memorial Park in Bonita, Singing Hills Memorial Park in El Cajon, and Greenwood Memorial Park.

To sponsor wreaths and to volunteer to participate in laying wreaths visit www.waasandiego.com.