National writer with local coaching ties breaks down NFL combine
Eleven local college football stars gave it their all in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Watching it all from the media scrum was Pro Football Focus writer Diante Lee – who also happens to be the defensive coordinator for Mt. Carmel High School.
A perfect opportunity to get a local opinion of local players…on the national stage.
San Diego NFL Combine Participants:
RB
Greg Bell, San Diego State
CJ Verdell, Oregon
WR
Chris Olave, Ohio State
Kyle Philips, UCLA
TE
Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State
OL
Bill Dunkle, San Diego State
Zach Thomas, San Diego State
DL
Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
LB
Devin Lloyd, Utah
DB
Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC
P
Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State