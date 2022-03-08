National writer with local coaching ties breaks down NFL combine

Eleven local college football stars gave it their all in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Watching it all from the media scrum was Pro Football Focus writer Diante Lee – who also happens to be the defensive coordinator for Mt. Carmel High School.

A perfect opportunity to get a local opinion of local players…on the national stage.

Head coach of the @Vikings Kevin O’Connell, on the importance of WRs in the run game and how his offense can adjust based on Minnesota’s personnel. pic.twitter.com/ketBEv75Gp — Diante Lee (@PFF_DLee) March 2, 2022

Lastly, Brandon Staley of the #Chargers talking through versatility vs dominant skill sets, how it influences scouting and plays into team-building. pic.twitter.com/jvfONlmyB8 — Diante Lee (@PFF_DLee) March 2, 2022

San Diego NFL Combine Participants:

RB

Greg Bell, San Diego State

CJ Verdell, Oregon

WR

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Kyle Philips, UCLA

TE

Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

OL

Bill Dunkle, San Diego State

Zach Thomas, San Diego State

DL

Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

LB

Devin Lloyd, Utah

DB

Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC

P

Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State