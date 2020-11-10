Nationwide caravan to D.C. in support of President Trump leaving from San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As there is still no clear winner of the 2020 election, some news organizations have gone ahead and named Democrat Joe Biden President-Elect.

President Trump and his supporters don’t believe the election was conducted fairly, and believe without illegally cast votes, President Trump has easily won re-election.

President Trump routinely warned of the fraud that would happen if the election was conducted with millions of mail-in ballots, even specifically calling out Philadelphia’s history of election corruption during one of the presidential debates.

Since election day, President Trump has tweeted numerous times signals of confidence that he will win the election when everything is said and done. With that being said, the over 70 million Americans who voted for him feel as if the election was stolen through fraud.

All over the country, Trump supporters have organized “Stop The Steal” rallies, showed up to polling centers to ensure no illegal activity is happening, and other events to show support for President Trump as the nation awaits the final results.

San Diego Trump supporter, Josh Cantor, is leading a nationwide caravan from San Diego, California, to Washington D.C. in support of President Trump. Cantor joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss why he is taking the time to do this, and explain how people can get involved, and what they can expect on the road trip.

Cantor is excited to start his journey, and is hoping more Americans will join the “Trump Train” as they make their way toward the nation’s capital.