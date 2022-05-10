Nationwide shortage of baby formula expected to get even worse

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Americans have faced numerous pressing issues since Joe Biden became President of the United States, including inflation, unchecked immigration, recession fears, cost of living hikes, record high gas tax, high taxes and the ongoing supply chain crisis, which is hitting a very important product.

Now, nearly 40% of popular baby formula brands are sold out across the country, leaving many new mothers scrambling to find ways to secure their preferred formula for their newborns.

The most popular baby formula retailers, including CVS, Target and Walgreens have started limiting how many infant formulas customers can buy at a time.

To make matters worse, USA Today is reporting that states like Tennessee, Texas, Missouri, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota are seeing shortages of more than 50%.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the shortage during Monday’s press briefing, but her answer didn’t seem to be too confident. In the video below, Psaki attempts to explain how the Biden Administration will resolve the shortage, and calm the fears of millions of mothers across the country.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney has a newborn herself, and spoke with supply chain expert Lisa Anderson about what can be done to get this resolved as quickly as possible, and how the situation even got this bad in the first place.

Politically, President Biden’s Republican critics are urging the Administration to put “America First,” instead of continuing to send billions of dollars to Ukraine.