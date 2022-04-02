Native American Film Fest coming to Pechanga Resort this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On April 2nd and 3rd at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, the Native American Film Fest will be taking place.

Being one of the largest Native American film festivals in the county, they will feature a powerful lineup of live theatrical production, short documentaries, and a full length documentary about the fight against Native American mascots.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Joely Proudfit, Director of the California’s American Indian & Indigenous Film Festival, about attending and what we should expect of the event.

For more information click HERE