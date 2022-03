Native San Diegan heads to Ukraine to fight

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Brian Bentley, Native San Diegan going to help fight in Ukraine, about his efforts.

He is raising money to go back into the front lines in Ukraine to help out as many people as a can as well as fight off the Russian invasion.

https://fundly.com/help-veterans-get-gear-to-fight-for-ukraine?form=popup2