Nativity Prep Academy helps break generational poverty by offering a tuition-free Catholic school education for low-income students





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nativity Prep Academy is a tuition-free Catholic school in San Diego for low-income students.

Right off of College Avenue, this school offers opportunities to first-generation students to break generational poverty and set students up for academic success.

At this time our students are 300% more likely to graduate college than their peers who do not attend Nativity.

Today the president of the school, Gil Brady, partners with KUSI to talk about their open house coming up in December.

For more information visit their website Nativity Prep Academy