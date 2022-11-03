Natl. Veterans Memorial honors Navajo Code Talkers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial honored the Navajo Code Talkers on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Navajo Code Talkers contributed to the Allied efforts in WW2 by helping transmit secret messages using their native language as code because the Navajo language was unwritten and therefor unknown except to native speakers.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by President and CEO Phil Kendro of the Mt. Soledad Memorial Association to discuss the imporance of the Navajo Code Talkers and their impact on the outcome of the war.