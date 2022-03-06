NATO rejects Ukraine’s request to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The White House and NATO have dismissed requests by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenssky to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Neither Ukraine nor Russia is a member of NATO.

President and CEO of the Air and Space Museum, Jim Kidrick, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss why the no-fly zone had been rejected.

Putin has indicated that should the U.S. or another NATO nation participate in establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, it would be considered an act of war, said Kidrick.