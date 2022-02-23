Naval Base San Diego celebrates their 100th anniversary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Naval Base San Diego was commissioned on Feb. 23, 1922 by acting Secretary of the Navy Theodore Roosevelt Jr. and was originally called U.S. Destroyer Base.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at Naval Base San Diego, to cover all aspects of the base and how they are celebrating 100 years!

The Navy Base is composed of 13 piers, 1600 acres of land, and 326 acres of water.

Allie talked with Krash Jackson about the history of the base and that the 100th anniversary of San Diego Marine base marks a huge milestone in our city’s history.

Naval Base San Diego is home port to approximately 54 ships and 24,000 military personnel.

To top off the morning Allie chatted with Captain Ted Carlson, Commanding Officer of Naval Base San Diego, about their 100th year anniversary.

Naval Base San Diego is also known as “32nd Street” and is the second largest surface ship base of the United States Navy.

One hundred years ago, on Feb. 23, 1922, Acting Secretary of the Navy Theodore Roosevelt Jr. issued General Order 78 establishing a naval base in San Diego! Largest Naval Base on the West Coast! @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/9zcgeRceuV — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) February 23, 2022