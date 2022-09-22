Naval secret-selling multimillionaire “Fat Leonard” apprehended in Venezuela
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Leonard Francis, former military contractor, was arrested on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 22 by authorities in Venezuela.
Fat Leonard’s first newsworthy offense was the act of orchestrating the largest corruption scandal in US Navy history — no small feat.
To recap, Fat Leonard has thus far scammed the Navy, given secrets to China, cut off his ankle bracelet, fled the country, and was recently apprehended in Venezuela while attempting to board a plane to Russia.