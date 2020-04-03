Navigating the health and unemployment claims process during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A record 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week due to the economic impact of the Coronavirus.

The staggering number easily shatters all previous jobless figures. It’s historic not seen even during the great depression or in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. It also overtakes the expectations of experts, who were anticipating 3.5 million claims.

Many businesses have laid off or furloughed workers due to the pandemic and that means health insurance might also be lost.

What can you do to make sure you are covered if you lose your job?

Sunny Rickard, founder and CEO of Health Insurance Plan Experts, joined KUSI to discuss this.