Navy and Marines halfway through Steel Knight conjunctive exercises

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local Marines and Sailors are about halfway through exercise Steel Knight 2023.

The United States Marine Corps and the United States Navy have conducting the joint exercise since Nov. 28, and will continue through Dec. 16.

Exercises will include Naval Vessels, Marine and Naval Aircraft, and ground forces.

These rehearsals are meant to fully integrate the two branches of the military in the event of any future conflict or humanitarian mission.