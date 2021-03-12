Navy Continues Revitalization Momentum for NAVWAR Facilities in San Diego ​

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To keep Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) says it is ready to meet its critical, high-tech mission, the Navy is working alongside advocates throughout the San Diego region to create a modern, secure and safe facility to support the command’s high-priority mission and rapidly growing cyber requirements.

Known as the Navy Old Town Campus (OTC) Revitalization Project, this effort centers around the redevelopment of NAVWAR Headquarters, which is currently housed in 1941 World War II aircraft factories, on 70.5 acres of Navy-owned land at Naval Base Point Loma, in the Midway-Pacific Highway Community of San Diego. The 80-year-old buildings are not compatible with NAVWAR’s technical, high-security mission today.

“The information domain is critical for our Navy to be more ready, more lethal and better connected,” said NAVWAR Executive Director John Pope. “We must ensure our skilled information warfare and cyber workforce has a secure facility that is conducive to their important work to design and deliver crucial capabilities for the warfighter.”

NAVWAR Revitalization Project Manager, Greg Geisen, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the future of NAVWAR’s campus.