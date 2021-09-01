Navy crashes helicopter into ocean off San Diego coast





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A U.S. Navy helicopter carrying a six-person crew crashed into the ocean about 60 nautical miles off San Diego’s coast at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet wrote in a tweet.

The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard located and rescued one crew member whose condition is still unknown.

The MH-60S helicopter was aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln when it crashed during routine flight operations, according to the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Just 12 days before the date of the accident, Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt assumed command of the UUSS Abraham Lincoln.

This is a developing story and KUSI will continue to update this page as the information comes.

