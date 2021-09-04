Navy declares 5 crewmembers dead in helicopter crash; switches from rescue to recovery

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The five missing crew members of a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed into the sea off the coast of San Diego on Tuesday were declared dead Saturday, the U.S. Navy said.

The U.S. 3rd Fleet on Saturday shifted from search and rescue operations to recovery operation.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of five Sailors and those injured following the MH-60S helicopter tragedy off the coast of Southern California. We stand alongside their families, loved ones, and shipmates who grieve. 👉https://t.co/mjcjmk8fyt — USNavyCNO (@USNavyCNO) September 4, 2021

One sailor aboard the MH-60S Knighthawk was pulled from the ocean after the aircraft went down roughly 60 nautical miles from shore. The crash occurred as its six-member crew was engaging in routine flight operations off the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which is homeported in San Diego.

The identities of the five sailors will be withheld for 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified, Navy public affairs said.

The rescued sailor and two others who were hurt in the accident while aboard the San Diego-based carrier were taken ashore for medical care in stable condition. Another three personnel on the ship suffered minor injuries and remained aboard, officials said.

A military investigation is underway into what caused the crash of the aircraft, which was assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 at Naval Air Station North Island. Navy officials said only that it “was operating on deck before crashing into the sea.”

The transition to recovery operations comes after more than 72 hours of rescue attempts with 34 search and rescue flights, more than 170 hours of flight time, with five search helicopters and constant surface vessel search, the Navy said.

Units involved in the effort included the Coast Guard, the Abraham Lincoln carrier, the USS Cincinnati, and helicopter squadrons from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Helicopter Sea Combat Wing and Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing.