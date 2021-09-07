Navy sailor killed in Kabul bombing posthumously promoted

CAMP PENDLETON (KUSI) – A Navy Corpsman assigned to Camp Pendleton who was killed in last month’s suicide bombing at the Kabul airport was posthumously promoted, the Navy announced Tuesday.

Maxton W. Soviak, 22, was advanced to the rank of Hospital Corpsman Third Class “as a result of his brave actions in support of fellow service members,” according to a Navy statement. He was also posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge.

Soviak, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, was among 13 U.S. service members killed in the Aug. 26 bombing at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghan civilians.

In a separate statement, the Navy said Soviak’s remains were slated to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Wednesday.

“Petty Officer Soviak gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country,” said Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy. “While this promotion and the Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge are awarded posthumously, I have no doubt his dedication to this nation, his displayed skill as a Hospital Corpsman, and devotion to the mission at hand warrant this recognition.”

Others assigned to Camp Pendleton and killed in the attack were: Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio; Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Neb.; Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Ind.; Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Mo.; Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas; Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyo.; Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga; and Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco.

Other American military personnel who died in the bombing were Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tenn. from Ft. Bragg; Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass., from Naval Support Activity Bahrain; and Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.