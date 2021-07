Navy secretary nominee claims U.S. Navy is not ready for battle

EMBARCADERO (KUSI) – A new report says the U.S. Navy surface fleet is not properly prepared for battle and requires cultural change.

The report was issued today after a review of procedures and policies from present and former navy leaders.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spoke to a local national security expert about the report and joined viewers live from the Embarcadero with more.