Navy to end Roman Catholic services as attendance dwindles

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Naval Air Station North Island Chapel held one of its last Catholic services Monday, Sept. 12.

Beginning October 1, the six weekly Catholic Mass services will end at the Chapel on Naval Air Station North Island.

The move to end Roman Catholic services comes as attendance dwindles and the Navy shifts its focus to serve younger sailors’ needs.

The change now leaves active duty and retired military Catholics looking for a parish off-base.