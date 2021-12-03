Navy veteran overwhelmed with joy after receiving The Rock’s Ford Raptor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gifted a lucky Navy veteran something very special this holiday season.

After hearing of Oscar Rodriguez’s story, The Rock gave him his fully customized Ford Raptor.

Rodriguez was overwhelmed with joy, and couldn’t believe it. His reaction (video below) shows how much this meant to him and you can tell he is truly grateful.

Oscar Rodriguez joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the now viral moment of him receiving the truck and how thankful he is.

Full video of Rodriguez’s reaction to receiving the truck: