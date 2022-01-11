Navy Veteran trains to complete Iditarod to raise awareness for veteran mental health

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Navy Veteran, Keith Eckert, about his training for a 1000 mile race.

What is primarily a sled dog race, this Navy vet will be pulling his own sled on foot to the finish line. The temperatures routinely drop to -40.

He has already completed the 350 mile race twice and this year he will take on all 1000 miles of the trail.

When he completes it, he will be the 15th person to finish the race on foot.

Eckert says, “I am doing this to raise awareness and funds for Veteran Mental Health. I have partnered with Non Profit Organization Guardian Revival and will be doing this race on behalf of them.”