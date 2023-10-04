NBA Champions Denver Nuggets’ day 1 of training camp starts at UCSD

The reigning NBA Champions, Denver Nuggets.. kicking off day 1 of their training camp here in San Diego at UCSD.

This now marks the 3rd year of holding camp at UCSD, the Nuggets citing their excitement of being able to make use of multiple courts and impressive facilities as they prep in the offseason.

The 2-time MVP Nikola Jokic saying he is most looking forward “to playing spikeball..” by the ocean here in San Diego in their downtime.

Camp is set to run all week at UCSD until Friday, October 6th.