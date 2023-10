NBA Legend, Bill Walton endorses Amy Reichert for San Diego County District 4 Supervisor

NBA Legend, Bill Walton has endorsed Amy Reichert for San Diego County District 4 Supervisor. Bill Walton and Amy Reichert joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon and Jason Austell in studio to talk about the endorsement. Bill Walton believes Amy Reichert is the only candidate that will actually bring change to San Diego.

Full interview: