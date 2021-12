NC State and UCLA to meet in 43rd SDCCU Holiday Bowl





President of the 2021 SDCCU Holiday Bowl, Cherry Park, about their upcoming annual Holiday Bowl.

In this game at Petco Park, North Carolina State University and University of California, Los Angeles will meet to play in the 43rd SDCCU Holiday Bowl. This football game will kick off at 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 28.