NCAA tourney hits halfway point, still the field vs. Gonzaga

(AP) – The NCAA Men’s Tournament still looks like the field versus Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs crushed Creighton, and Michigan manhandled Florida State, putting three No. 1 seeds into the Elite Eight.

But joining them were two teams — No. 6 USC and No. 11 UCLA — from the underappreciated Pac-12 Conference, suggesting few selection committee members stayed up late enough to judge the caliber of basketball being played on the West Coast.

In Monday’s games, No. 1 Baylor — the last of seven entries from the Big 12 Conference — plays No. 3 Arkansas, and No. 2 Houston meets 12th seed Oregon State.

Aaron Burgin with Full-Time Hoops joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss all things hoops and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.