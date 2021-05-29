NCTD Coaster operations to resume traditional summer schedule on Memorial Day weekend

NORTH COUNTY (KUSI) – After 14 months, North County Transit District’s COASTER is resuming its traditional summer schedule starting May 29.

NCTD Board Chair and Encinitas Deputy Mayor Tony Kranz joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to welcome anyone to come and enjoy the COASTER ride to places such as HOME*GROWN*FUN presented by the San Diego County Fair and Padres games at Petco Park.

Revelers riding the COASTER won’t have to worry about tough traffic and impossible parking as many start feeling comfortable attending in-person events again.

The new COASTER schedule includes 22 trips Monday through Thursday, 26 trips on Friday, 12 trips on Saturday, and eight trips on Sundays.

And of course, the ever popular COASTER 699, also known as the Padres train, is back — departing one hour after the conclusion of most baseball games, including fireworks.

Those planning to take a spin on the COASTER are always encouraged to check the NCTD COASTER Return webpage for the most up-to-date scheduling information.

For help planning a trip, customers can call NCTD’s Customer Service Department at 760-966-6500 or visit GoNCTD.com.